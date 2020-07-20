close
Mon Jul 20, 2020
AFP
July 20, 2020

160 Libya bound 'mercenaries' held

World

AFP
July 20, 2020

Khartoum: Sudanese forces arrested around 160 people on the border with Libya who were en-route to the war-torn neighbouring country to work as "mercenaries", a state-linked paramilitary group said Sunday.

"The joint security forces stationed at the Sudanese-Libyan border arrested 160 people who were going to work as mercenaries to fight in Libya, including two foreigners," Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF) said in a statement. The RSF is led by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, a leading member of Sudan's transitional ruling council.

