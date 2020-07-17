Mosque used by Taliban as centre reopened after 10 years

LANDIKOTAL: Masjid-e-Quba, which was used by the Taliban as their preaching centre a decade ago, was reopened after 10 years of its closure on Thursday.

District Khyber Siyasi Itehad Chairman and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl deputy head for the erstwhile Fata Mufti Muhammad Ejaz formally reopened the mosque in Landikotal. The mosque was closed down 10 years ago after militancy reached its peak in the tribal the then tribal agency. It was in control of a local cleric Maulana Hazrat Nabi, alias Tamanchy Mulla. He was an Arabic teacher in a state-run school and was from Panjpeer school of thought who was famous for his speeches and preaching.

Hazrat Nabi had also installed an FM Radio at Quba mosque situated near Landikotal Bazaar. He used to motivate residents for Jihad. The mosque was closed 10 years ago after the Taliban and other militants were pulled out of Landikotal and security forces launched military operations. Talking to reporters, Mufti Muhammad Ejaz said that they had been in contact with the government for the last several months to reopen the mosque. He said they had decided to open the mosque for general public on Thursday.

He said a large number of residents gathered outside the mosque to enter into it and offer prayers after a long time. Mufti Muhammad Ejaz said they would appoint a neutral prayer leader (imam) for Quba mosque who would be acceptable to all. He said it was a happy day for him and for his fellow political workers who struggled with him to open it for people. He said Friday congregation at the mosque would be offered after a gap of 10 years. The Peshawar High Court also ordered to reopen the mosque in verdict earlier in the day.