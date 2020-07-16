Turkish unity day marked

LAHORE:Turkish Democracy and National Unity Day has been observed in a dignified manner with a limited gathering of only Turkish guests at Yunus Emre Turkish Cultural Centre to pay homage to martyrs of July 15 with the collaboration of Turkish Consulate General in Lahore. Mr Emir Ozbay, Turkish consul general, said on the occasion “Fight against FETO structures abroad has been among the top priorities of the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.” He said July 15 is marked as Turkish Democracy and National Unity Day in Turkey. “Turkish Nation commemorates the day with the spirit of patriotism and we will never forget our martyrs,” he said.