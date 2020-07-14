Three killed for property

PESHAWAR: Three people were killed in an exchange of fire between two groups over a property dispute in the Urmar village on Monday.

An official said the two parties clashed in Urmar Maiana, resulting in the death of one Ibrar and his son Nabi Gul from one side and Hasnat from the rival party. Police said raids were being conducted to arrest the accused mentioned in the first information report. In another incident in Sarband, police arrested four persons after two groups exchanged fire in the area.