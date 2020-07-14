close
Tue Jul 14, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
BR
Bureau report
July 14, 2020

Three killed for property

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
July 14, 2020

PESHAWAR: Three people were killed in an exchange of fire between two groups over a property dispute in the Urmar village on Monday.

An official said the two parties clashed in Urmar Maiana, resulting in the death of one Ibrar and his son Nabi Gul from one side and Hasnat from the rival party. Police said raids were being conducted to arrest the accused mentioned in the first information report. In another incident in Sarband, police arrested four persons after two groups exchanged fire in the area.

Latest News

More From Peshawar