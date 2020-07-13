IGP reviews security situation in Kurram

PESHAWAR: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sanaullah Abbasi on Sunday reviewed the security situation in Kurram tribal district.

The IGP held meetings with the police and security forces officials to discuss the security situation in the district. The DIG, Kohat Range, gave a detailed briefing on security situation in the region. Speaking on the occasion, the IGP said the police and security forces made sacrifices for the restoration of peace.

He added that the services of 90 percent of Khassadars and Levies personnel had been merged into the police force. He added that the remaining ones would be merged into the police force soon. Abbasi said that the training of the Khassadars and Levies personnel would start from August 1.

The IG said that the process of purchase of arms and latest security equipment had been initiated, adding that the purchase of uniform and vehicles would also be completed soon.

He added that land for construction of police stations, police posts and offices for Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and Special Branch had already been acquired and construction work would soon start.

Abbasi said that 10000 new posts had been created for extension of CTD and Special Branch to the merged districts and said that educated people bearing good character would be recruited against these posts. The IGP directed the police high-ups to develop good relations with the people of merged districts through professional policing and exhibiting highest standard of honesty. He said that confidence of the people in the police system was key to success in the area. He directed the officials to win the hearts and minds of the people through their services. The IGP announced awards for the Kurram police personnel showing good performance.