JAMRUD: Unidentified motorcyclists shot dead two persons and injured another in two different places in Jamrud tehsil in Khyber district on Saturday.

According to details, unknown bike riders opened indiscriminate fire on Saifoor Khan in Ghariza area in the Jamrud tehsil.

As a result, Saifoor killed on the spot while one Ajmal Khan also came under attack and sustained critical injuries.