Important case

This refers to the editorial, 'Looking for justice' (July 11). It is very unfortunate to see the way Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman is being treated by NAB. One would have expected that in today's time at least such unnecessary detentions would be frowned upon.

We need to make sure that Pakistan's media does not get railroaded in the garb of 'accountability'. MSR's case is important not just for his own group but for the rest of the thinking media as well.

Bina Khan

Lahore