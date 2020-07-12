close
Sun Jul 12, 2020
Liquidate it

Newspost

 
July 12, 2020

The PIA CEO has been given a week-long deadline by the PM to submit a restructuring plan for the national carrier and present the related framework.

Let’s not waste time on designing a cosmetic restructuring framework, and instead work towards its bankruptcy and final liquidation.

Dr Irfan Zafar

Islamabad

