Anti-social elements including constable, POs held

Rawalpindi : Rawalpindi police making crackdown on criminals and outlaws held 34 anti-social elements involved in different criminal activities including proclaimed offenders (POs) including a police constable accomplice in liquor supply activities in the limits of Sadar (Beiruni) police station.

Naseerabad Police traces the killers of a blind murder. Naseerabad Police found a body of Rizwanullah hanging at Bhutta Chowk two days back. Police taking advantage of human intelligence and latest technology arrested Sulemain Khan and Sajid Khan. The detainee culprits Sulemain said that Rizwan had molested him sexually and he killed Rizwan with his cousin Sajid Khan.

Meanwhile, Sadar (Beiruni) police station arrested a police constable Ishtiaq who use to support liquor suppliers in the area, police also recovered seven liquor bottles from constable Ishtiaq Muhammad and registered case against him.

While R.A Bazar police arrested a bike-lifters gang and also recovered seven stolen motorcycles from their possession. Naidu Gang ringleader Naveed aka Naidu use to sale spare parts of stolen motorcycles in the area. SHO R.A Bazar said that police has been making crackdown to arrest other aides of this gang.

Meanwhile, Kallar Sayedan Police making crackdown on culprits involved in display of arms arrested three culprits who use to display firearms at social media and have developed a terror gang to threaten the public. While SHO (Kalar Sayedan) Police in a crackdown on gamblers arrested six gamblers and registered cases against them.

Meanwhile Rawalpindi police making crackdown against drug pushers arrested five culprits including a woman and also recovered 1.86kg Charas from their possession. SHO R.A Bazar arrested Zulqurnain and recovered 1.22kg Charas.

While SHO Banni Police station held three culprits including two women Fauzia and Shazia and recovered 90 liter liquor. Police registered separate cases against the culprits. While nine outlaws were arrested for having firearms illegally in the limits of Kallar Sayedan Police station, Sadar (Beiruni and civil lines) police station.