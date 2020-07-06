close
Mon Jul 06, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
July 6, 2020

Rocket ‘lost’ after NZ launch

World

AFP
July 6, 2020

WELLINGTON: A commercial rocket carrying seven satellites was "lost" after take-off on Sunday from a New Zealand launch pad, the owner Rocket Lab said. "We lost the flight late into the mission," Peter Beck, Rocket Lab’s founder and chief executive, tweeted. "I am incredibly sorry that we failed to deliver our customers’ satellites today. Rest assured we will find the issue, correct it and be back on the pad soon."

Latest News

More From World