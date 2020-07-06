Rocket ‘lost’ after NZ launch

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
WELLINGTON: A commercial rocket carrying seven satellites was "lost" after take-off on Sunday from a New Zealand launch pad, the owner Rocket Lab said. "We lost the flight late into the mission," Peter Beck, Rocket Lab’s founder and chief executive, tweeted. "I am incredibly sorry that we failed to deliver our customers’ satellites today. Rest assured we will find the issue, correct it and be back on the pad soon."