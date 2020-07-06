1,664 beggars arrested

Rawalpindi:The city traffic police have arrested 1,664 professional beggars on charges of begging alms from road users for the last month, informed the City Traffic Police (CTP) spokesman here on Sunday.

Cases were registered against 34 professional beggars under 9-Vagrancy Act with different police stations. CTP has launched grand operation following the instructions of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) against professional beggars and held 1664 from roads, squares and outside shopping malls.

Chief Traffic Officer Syed Akbar Ali said special squads have been constituted to arrest the professional beggars from the city. He made it clear that professional beggars would be dealt with iron hand.

He said the traffic police would continue action against the beggars and would not allow them to disrupt the traffic flow. On the other hand, Professional beggary is becoming a social menace as more and more beggars including physically fit, healthy and young men, women and children are turning towards this profession.

Mosques and other religious places are also amongst the most profitable sources for the professional beggars. A large number of men, women and children beg regularly at road signals and streets from dawn to dusk.

Mostly these are very professional and expert beggars, beg indirectly. They have many heart-wrenching stories to tell. Meanwhile, the Islamabad Police have arrested 15 persons during the last 24 hours in its crackdown against drug pusher as well as criminal elements and recovered stolen bike, narcotics, wine and weapons from them, the police spokesman.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqarudin Syed issued directions to all Zonal officers for renewed efforts against those involved in anti-social activities. SP (Saddar-Zone) Sarfraz Ahmed Virk constituted a team under the supervision of DSP Khalid Mehmood Awan including SHO Tarnol Police Station Inspector Arshad Ali, Sub-Inspector Tipu Sultan, ASI Muhammad Ishaq along with others.