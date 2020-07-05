Election held for SMIU syndicate post

The teachers of the Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) have elected their representative for the single seat of associate professor’s cadre in the varsity syndicate in the election held at the main campus of the varsity.

Dr Abdul Malik Abbasi was elected on Thursday on the seat of associate professor for representation in the syndicate. Later, the wining candidate called on Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh.

Dr Shaikh congratulated Dr Abbasi for winning the election for the syndicate membership. He expressed the hope that Dr Abbasi would work hard for the uplift and development of the institution.