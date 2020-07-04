Two dacoits held in Daska

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DASKA: Bombanwala police arrested two dacoits and recovered illegal arms from their possession on Friday. On a tip-off, the police raided Jendo Sahi village and arrested dacoits Adeel and Ahmed Ali. The police also recovered illegal weapons from them.
DACOITY: Two robbers looted cash and a cellphone from a man in the area of Sadar police on Friday. Yaseen was coming to Daska when the dacoits snatched cash and a cellphone from him. Meanwhile, thieves entered the house of Bilal and stole Rs 150,000.