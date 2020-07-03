Land grabber arrested

LAHORE: Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Lahore caught main accused of a Qabza mafia who prepared bogus documents and grabbed land of a citizen with the help of a Naib Tehsildar and others. Director General Anti-Corruption Establishment, Punjab, Muhammad Gohar Nafees has already directed his officers to adopt zero tolerance policy against corrupt elements and land grabbers. In the light of his directions, ACE Lahore under Ahmer Kaifi constituted special teams to arrest proclaimed offenders in the case. A raiding team arrested main accused of Sadhoki land scandal in which precious land of a citizen was grabbed by some land grabbers by preparing bogus documents. ACE registered an FIR against accused Rafaqat Ali, Zakir Ali and Naib Tehsildar Arif. Now the main accused of this scandal Rafaqat Ali has been arrested. Ahmer Kaifi said other accused of this land scandal will be arrested.