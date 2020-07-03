PSX sets up attack victims’ fund

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has decided to set up a fund to financially assist families of the martyred security personnel and those who were injured defending the National Stock Exchange on Monday, June 29, a statement said on Thursday.

PSX, as the premier capital market of the country, is fully cognisant of its responsibilities and recognises the suffering caused to the families of those who have been martyred and injured. “We stand with them at this time and will also help them in a practical and sustainable manner. To this end, PSX will set up a fund and endowed it with an upfront donation of Rs10 million,” the statement said.

According to the statement, the management, is in discussion with brokers, other capital market organisations, and institutions that have reached out and expressed a desire to support this effort. In addition, PSX staff and directors in their individual capacity have also committed their support.

The PSX board also appreciated the bravery of the security personnel, who risked their lives, and indeed some of them paid with their lives, to defend the Exchange and Pakistan.