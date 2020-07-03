This refers to the letter 'SOP control' (July 2) by Col (r) Riaz Jafri. I am a resident of Turbat city. Here I don't see the police wearing face masks or following any other SOPs to prevent or control the spread of the coronavirus. Then what about the common public? Today, I observed a huge number of people standing shoulder to shoulder in the bank to collect their salary, ignoring all SOPs.

The police were present there but not making the public practise social distancing and wear face masks. I urge the concerned authorities of Turbat to please take serious notice of this.

Muhammad Bakhtiyar

Kech