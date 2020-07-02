Call to form ‘commission’ to solve students’ problems

LAHORE :A meeting of student group held here Wednesday demanded the government form “Education Commission” to solve problems being faced by the students across Pakistan. The students announced launching a country-wide movement against cut in education budgets. They expressed concern over online education and problems being faced by the students especially because of non-availability of internet and demanded the government suspend these online classes until proper arrangements were made. They also demanded students’ representation in efforts for uniform curriculum and education system. Meanwhile, as per annual elections of Mutahidda Talaba Mahaz MTM, Arslan Hafeez president ISF was elected as MTM president, Musa Khokhar of PSF as the general secretary and Akram Rizvi of ATI as central spokesperson for MTM.