India bans TikTok, other Chinese apps over ‘security issues’

NEW DELHI: The Indian government this week banned dozens of Chinese mobile apps, including TikTok, over, what they called, security issues.

According to a release, India’s Ministry of Information Technology “has decided to block 59 apps since in view of information available they are engaged in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defense of India, security of state and public order.” TikTok, operated by Chinese tech giant ByteDance, allows users to create short videos and overlay voices or music. The app, which surpassed 2 billion downloads in April, has found a huge market in India, according to Sensor Tower. Roughly 30% of downloads came from India, according to the data analytics firm. TikTok did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The app has been blocked in the nation before. Last May, the Indian government banned the app’s downloads for two weeks, after a court ruled that it could expose children on the app to sexual predators and graphic content. (TikTok appealed and the court reversed its ruling.) Along with TikTok, thegovernment banned high-profile Chinese apps WeChat, a messaging app, Shareit, UC Browser and Weibo, a Chinese social network that’s similar to Twitter. The ban comes amid recent geopolitical tensions with China. At least 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a clash between Chinese troops earlier this month.