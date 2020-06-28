SKMCH online Qurbani service

LAHORE : This Eid-ul-Azha, Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre is once again providing easy, hassle-free, safe, healthy and economical Online Qurbani services to facilitate its donors and supporters across the world.

According to a press release issued here on Saturday, a team of Shaukat Khanum Hospital supervises the process from the beginning till the end to ensure it is done in line with the aspirations of the people. Most modern hygienic slaughter houses are being selected for this sacred obligation. All animals provided by the slaughter house are inspected and testified that they are healthy and fit for sacrifice. Slaughtering and meat processing are rendered with a prescribed manner and the Qurbani is done within the stipulated time of Eid in east or west. The processed meat is packed according to health and wellness standards.

Meat from the Qurbani will be distributed primarily amongst the needy in different parts of the country. Last year, over 275,000 kg meat was distributed amongst needy families in Pakistan. The distribution process is done within a week after Eid-ul-Azha. People can book their Qurbani at Shaukat Khanum Hospital website www.shaukatkhanum.org.pk or deposit cash/cheques for Qurbani order at Shaukat Khanum Hospitals in Lahore and Peshawar, its regional offices and laboratory collection centres all over Pakistan.