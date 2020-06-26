4 labourers injured in terrorists’ attack from Afghanistan

KHAR: Four labourers were injured in an attack by terrorists based in Kunar province of Afghanistan in Charmang area in Nawagai tehsil of Bajaur district on Thursday.

Sources said that terrorists in the border area of Kunar province of Afghanistan opened indiscriminate fire on the poor labourers in Hilalkhel area of Charmang in Nawagai tehsil in Bajaur tribal district.

As a result, four workers identified as Said Khan, Syed Hashim, Muhammad Gul and Mirbaz sustained critical injuries.

Soon after the incident, the Pakistani security forces rushed to the spot and provided first medical aid to the injured persons.

Later, the injured were airlifted to Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Peshawar through a special helicopter because of their precarious condition.

The sources said that terrorists based in the borderland of Afghanistan used to target the innocent Pakistani people and security forces from across the border from time to time in which several people and personnel had been martyred and injured.