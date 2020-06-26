Shopkeepers continue protest against lockdown

TOBA TEK SINGH: Scores of shopkeepers of Model Bazaar on Jhang Road continued their protest on the second day, demanding the authorities to allow them to reopen their businesses.

They staged a sit-in outside the bazaar's main gate that was locked by the authorities. Talking to reporters, the protesters said they are forced to pay rent of their shops for the period of last three months whereas their shops remained closed due to Covid-19 lockdown.

They said their electricity and water supply connections of their shops have also been cut. The protesters said a delegation of theirs called on Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amina Munir on Wednesday and apprised her of their woes and requested her to waive their three-month rent and to collect half rent until the Covid-19 pandemic impact.

They said the DC promised to do something about them but still nothing was done and they are unable to reopen their businesses. They announced continuing their protest-cum-sit-in on Friday (today) also.

FESCO SDO SUSPENDED: Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) Toba Tek Singh city subdivision SDO (operation) has been suspended on charges of misconduct on Thursday. Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) Toba Tek Singh city subdivision SDO (operation) Hafiz Adil Rehman has been suspended on charges of carelessness on Thursday.

Fesco Chief Engineer (operation) Engineer Muhammad Umer Lodhi said SDO Hafiz Adil Rehman’s inaction resulted in critical injuries to Fesco lineman Abdul Hameed.

The SDO has been directed to report to Fesco headquarters at Faisalabad.

WOMAN COMMITS SUICIDE: A married woman of Pirmahal committed suicide on Thursday. According to police, Tanvir Bibi, 30, of Arrouti, exchanged harsh words with her in-laws over some domestic issues and consumed poison and died at Arrouti rural health centre.