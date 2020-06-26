Juventus move in for the kill in Serie A title race

MILAN: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus host struggling Lecce on Friday (today) looking to take advantage of a midweek slip-up by nearest challengers Lazio and move seven points clear at the top of Serie A.

Fabio Liverani’s Lecce held Juventus to a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture at home in the boot of Italy in October, and shocked Napoli 3-2 in the San Paolo in February.

But the southerners, who lie in the relegation zone, lost 7-2 to Atalanta just before the coronavirus lockdown in March and returned with a 4-1 thumping by AC Milan on Monday. A return to Serie B looks likely on this form.