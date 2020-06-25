Berlin marathon cancelled

BERLIN: The organisers of the Berlin Marathon said Wednesday that they have cancelled the race for 2020 due to problems finding an alternative date due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The race was initially postponed from April to September 27, but organisers have now cancelled this year’s event, which attracted 62,000 runners in 2019, due to the coronavirus pandemic. “Due to the weather conditions alone and shortening days, it’s very difficult to hold the Berlin Marathon... before the end of this year,” said race director Juergen Jock.