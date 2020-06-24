MQM, Ibad, Nusrat refute Anwar’s allegations

LONDON: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement’s (MQM) London faction as well as Nadeem Nusrat and former Sindh governor Dr Ishratul Ibad have denied allegations of party’s veteran leader Muhammad Anwar.

Anwar, in an interview to this correspondent, alleged he had provided funds to the MQM leadership from the Indian government. The former head of the diplomatic wing of the MQM, Anwar, denied having anything to do with the murder of Dr Imran Farooq. Anwar said it was a senior party leader who introduced him to an Indian diplomat in the early 90s. He said it was never his decision to meet Indian diplomats and deal with them. “I confirm that I was obeying orders of the party.”

MQM London, in a statement, denied Anwar’s allegations as “baseless and fabricated”. “These allegations are not new for MQM because since inception it has been facing such kind of fabricated and malicious propaganda and has always rejected them in the strongest terms.”

Speaking to this correspondent from Washington, Nusrat said he “rejected the baseless allegation”. He said it was not possible in a country like Britain to force someone for a meeting with anyone against his will as the law protects any such actions.

Former Sindh governor Ibad spoke to this correspondent from Dubai and denied that he had told Anwar that a British spy agency had passed him photographs of Anwar allegedly showing him meeting with two suspected killers of Dr Imran Farooq.