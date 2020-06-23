PHC bans unauthorised plasma transfusion

LAHORE:The Punjab Healthcare Commission on Monday has banned unauthorised plasma transfusion to Covid-19 patients, and allowed only to those hospitals which have been approved by the Corona Experts Advisory Group (CEAG).

According to a letter issued to all the public and private hospitals, only those healthcare establishments are allowed to carry out plasma transfusion, which have been allowed by the CEAG. It has been maintained that the clinical trials for transfusion of plasma from Covid-19 recovered patients are still under way, and its efficacy is yet to be authenticated. However, certain public and private hospitals, which are not registered for the trial, have been found prescribing plasma to patients without following any protocols, which tantamount to malpractice. “Transfusion of plasma from Covid-19 recovered patients, by hospitals without permission from the CEAG, comes under the definition of malpractice,” maintains the PHC in its letter.

The Commission has warned of strict action under the PHC ACT against any hospital or consultant found to be involved in illegal practice of Covid-19 plasma transfusion without approval of the CEAG.

146 rescue paramedics to be placed at PKLI, RIU: Around 146 rescue paramedics will be placed in Pakistan Kidney & Liver Institute (PKLI) and Rawalpindi Institute of Urology (RIU) Hospital by Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Department to facilitate PKLI and RIU after Mayo Hospital for dealing with the major burden of Covid-19 patients. Some 100 Rescue paramedics were placed in Mayo Hospital last week, whereas 70 Rescue Paramedics have been sent to PKLI hospital, and remaining rescue paramedics shall join RIU Hospital after completion of their corona management training.

These views were expressed by DG Rescue Punjab Dr Rizwan Naseer while addressing the Rescue Paramedic at Expo Centre here on Monday. He stated that rescuers are serving humanity in this national emergency and challenging situation of Covid-19. He reiterated that Rescue 1122 always remains a ray of hope for victims of accidents, emergencies, and disasters. He shared that Rescue Service has so far shifted 11,835 corona patients to hospitals and quarantine centres, whereas 1,443 suspected corona burials were performed by Rescue Service. DG Rescue added that Rescuers are involved in all activities like patient shifting, burials, disinfection awareness, and ration distribution, etc. Now, Rescuers being professionally trained are required to provide their services in the deal with Corona Patients in hospitals.

“You all had an experience of dealing with corona patients while performing your duties at Expo Isolation Centre, Lahore. I believe your presence would be of great assistance for hospital management,” he asserted.

Dr Rizwan also emphasised that Rescue paramedics must ensure their safety by using proper safety kits and ensure proper donning doffing of personal protective equipment for duties in Hospitals. He guided them that if any rescuer develops Corona Symptoms, he must immediately get Corona Test and take necessary precautions as per doctors’ advice. He said that Rescue Corona Ward is also established in Emergency Services Academy to facilitate those corona positive rescuers who do not have proper quarantine facilities at their houses. All corona positive rescuers shall be facilitated with proper isolation and care, he said.