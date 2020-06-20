KU awards three PhD degrees

The Advanced Studies and Research Board (ASRB), University of Karachi, has awarded three PhD degrees in various disciplines.

KU Registrar Professor Dr Saleem Shahzad said on Friday that the ASRB in its recently held meeting under the chairmanship of KU acting vice chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi awarded these degrees.

According to Dr Shahzad, Naveed ul Haq earned a PhD in law, Iqbal Altaf in Chemistry, and M Khalid Jamal in Computer Science.

Meanwhile, KU Controller of Examinations Dr Syed Zafar Hussain announced the results of BCom Part-I and II along with both parts (overseas) of the annual examination 2018. Nine candidates were registered in BCom Part-I exams of whom eight students appeared and only two candidates managed to pass their papers, while six students were declared fail. The overall pass percentage was 25 per cent.

Meanwhile, 19 candidates were registered and 17 students appeared in BCom Part-II and both parts’ exams of whom nine candidates were declared pass with 2nd division, whereas eight candidates failed to clear their exams. The overall pass percentage was 52.94 per cent.