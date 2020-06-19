Pakistan reopens Iran border for trade as infections spike

Ag APP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday announced that the Pakistan-Iran border crossing at Taftan will remain open all week long for trade activities as the country’s confirmed coronavirus cases surged past 160,000 with 5,358 cases and 118 deaths in a 24-hour-period.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Interior, the Taftan border “shall remain open seven days a week for trade only while ensuring proper standard operating procedure (SOPs) and guideline[s].” Pakistan had closed the border on February 24 to stem the coronavirus outbreak that has so far claimed more than 3,000 lives.

Following the announcement, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser took to Twitter to say the decision was made to “export Pakistani mangoes to Iran”.

Qaiser said the interior ministry took the step after National Assembly Special Committee on Agricultural Products “took notice” of hurdles in the export of mangoes through Taftan due to the closure of the border.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had also reduced its freight charges to facilitate Pakistani exporters, who will export 28,000 tonnes of Pakistani mangoes to Iran this year, he added.

The NA Speaker appreciated the government for timely allowing export of mango as it will not only strengthen the economy but also benefit the mango growers. “With this decision of the government, the export of mango which had been decreasing for the last six years will start increasing,” he added.

As Qaiser praised the move, more than 40 union councils of Karachi, determined by authorities to be coronavirus hotspots, were quarantined until July 2. The move came two days after areas of Lahore were quarantined. Four “high-risk” sub-sectors of the federal capital were also quarantined. Hyderabad’s authorities also announced that it would begin implementing “smart” lockdowns in the city from today (Friday).

No general exit or entry will be allowed in those areas except providing essential services or commodities. In case of emergency, two people will be allowed in a vehicle. There shall also be a complete ban on gathering of all kinds of social or any other purpose at any place, public or private in the areas.

All shops other than essential services — pharmacies, general and grocery stores, food supplies, Tandoors, and drinking water supplies — shall remain closed in these areas. Timings for essential services (except pharmacies, which will open 24/7) in these localities will be 7.00 am to 2.00 pm.