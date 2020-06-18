Hearing of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman’s bail plea adjourned till 22nd

LAHORE: A Lahore High Court division bench on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of a bail petition of Jang/Geo Group Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman in a 34-year-old land property case.

Justice Aalia Neelum, head of the bench, noted that the bench received the files of the case late. Therefore, she observed that the bench will hear the matter after going through the files. Justice Tariq Abbasi is the other member of the bench.

Previously, the petition was pending before another bench that dissolved due to unavailability of one of its members. The court had already sought a reply from the NAB on the petition.

Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman’s lawyer Amjad Pervaiz told the court that currently his client is on judicial remand. However, he pointed out that Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman’s elder brother died while he was in the NAB custody, his 94-year-old mother is seriously ill, the court should hear the case soon, the lawyer pleaded.

To it, the court adjourned the hearing till June 22. The NAB had arrested Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman on March 12 when he made his second appearance before its investigation team. He was sent to jail on judicial remand on April 28 by an accountability court. The bureau alleged that Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman illegally obtained exemption of 54 plots each measuring one Kanal situated in Block-H, Johar Town.