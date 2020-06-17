3 more Kashmiris killed in brutal Shopian operation

OCCUPIED SRINAGAR: Three more Kashmiri youths were killed on Tuesday in a brutal cordon and search operation in occupied Kashmir’s Shopian district.

According to the Kashmir Media Service, the operation was ongoing in the Turkwangam locality of Shopian. Meanwhile, All Parties Hurriyat Conference leader Khawaja Firdous, who is also chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Political Movement, has said India has unleashed a killing spree under a “well thought-out plan” to change the demography of the disputed territory.

Firdous, in a statement issued in occupied Srinagar on Tuesday, strongly reacted to the assertions made by former director general of Indian police, Shesh Paul Vaid, in which he had suggested arming and training non-local Hindus in the territory.

“Such moves indicate that India is planning to repeat the history of 1947 when Hindu goons and RSS terrorists massacred millions of Muslims in Jammu,” he added. The former DIG, he said, was working hard to implement the RSS-led Hindutva agenda.

Firdous appealed to Pakistan to apprise the international community of how India is using sinister tactics to change the demography in Kashmir. He asked India to take practical steps to resolve the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people so that lasting peace could be ensured in the South Asian region.