Work on Burma Bridge progressing at rapid pace

Islamabad: Work for construction of Burma Bridge at Lehtrar Road is progressing at fast pace following the directions of CDA Administration for completion of the project at the earliest, says a press release.

CDA administration has installed effective online monitoring mechanism for this purpose on the project as well.

In this regard, after completing all allied work including nullah protection work, girders have been placed while shuttering is being carried out for concreting the bridge. Three spans of the bridge would likely be completed within next two weeks. After that asphalt work will be started on the bridge.

Construction of Burma Bridge remained stuck for several years, due to which people of the locality and the commuters using Lehtrar Road were facing difficulties as traffic jams in the area was regular feature.

Incumbent CDA Administration realized the importance of the project, removed all hurdles, allocated funds and commenced work on the bridge which is now heading toward completion.