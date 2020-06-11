close
Thu Jun 11, 2020
June 11, 2020

UK-bound passengers to fill online passenger locator form

June 11, 2020

LAHORE: Passengers travelling to the UK by PIA flights are requested to fill an online public health passenger locator form and keep a copy/printout readily available with them at the airport, PIA spokesperson said Wednesday. The UK government has announced home quarantine for passengers for 14 days after arrival in the country and mandatory submission of online public health passenger locator form before departure from the destination of origin. The submission of online form is mandatory for all the passengers arriving in Britain and will be asked to show a printed copy at the UK border. The form can be accessed at https://visas-immigration. service.gov.uk/public-health-passenger-locator-form. PIA passengers are requested to fill, submit and keep a copy of the online form well before reaching the airport to avoid any inconvenience. Passengers will have to show a copy of submitted form at PIA check-in counters and also before boarding the aircraft at airports in Pakistan, the spokesperson concluded.

