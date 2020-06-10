tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad: The family of a patient undergoing treatment at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) has appealed coronavirus patients who have recovered from the infection to donate blood plasma, says a press release.
“We are in dire need of blood plasma donation from recovered coronavirus patient for passive immunization therapy,” he said adding that people from AB+ blood group could donate plasma to them. Those willing to donate plasma can contact the family via cell phone numbers, 03355555528 and 03218571763.