Islamabad: The family of a patient undergoing treatment at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) has appealed coronavirus patients who have recovered from the infection to donate blood plasma, says a press release.

“We are in dire need of blood plasma donation from recovered coronavirus patient for passive immunization therapy,” he said adding that people from AB+ blood group could donate plasma to them. Those willing to donate plasma can contact the family via cell phone numbers, 03355555528 and 03218571763.