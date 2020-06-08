Senior FIFA official says he attended most of the NC meetings

KARACHI: FIFA senior official Alex Gros has said that he has attended most of the meetings of Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalisation Committee via Zoom.

“I have visited Pakistan two times since the constitution of the NC, the last time in January 2020 and attended most of the NC meetings via Zoom,” Alex told ‘The News’ last week in an email communication.

Alex, soon after constituting PFF NC in September last year, had said that he will closely monitor the working of the NC.

He said that it is not possible for him to visit Pakistan in the current situation.

“As you know, at the moment, it is not possible to visit any country because of the COVID 19 situation,” he said.

When this correspondent asked him whether he feels PFF NC is completely neutral and has formed provincial NCs by taking the relevant stakeholders into confidence, Alex refused to answer.

“Please contact FIFA media cell as I will not answer any question,” he said.

FIFA had given PFF NC nine months until mid-June 2020 to hold the PFF elections but the NC failed to meet the target. It requested FIFA for extension in its mandate and the world football governing body has now extended its mandate until December 31, 2020.