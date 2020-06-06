Six killed, four injured in Haripur road accidents

HARIPUR: At least six persons, including two women, were killed and four others injured in two road accidents in the district, police said here on Friday.

Officials of the Ghazi Police Station said that seven persons, including five women of a family from Abbottabad city, were travelling from Abbottabad to Peshawar by Suzuki van No DZ 862 when the vehicle fell into the ravine near Chahriyan village on the Hazara Motorway. Five of the family members killed on the spot while two others were injured in the accident.

The dead were identified as Muhammad Iqbal, Muhammad Saeed, sons of Sikandar and their sister Parveen Bibi, their mother Maroof Jan, Amjad Mehmood, son of Maqsoodur Rehman. The injured include Nasima Jan, w/o Muhammad Iqbal, and Nayer Bibi w/o Muhammad Saeed. The injured were shifted to the Holy Family Hospital Rawalpindi in a critical condition, police said.

In the second road accident occurred in the limits of Kotnajibullah Police Station, a tractor-trolley and Suzuki pick-up collided near village Chechiayan interchange of Hazara Motorway. The tractor-trolley driver identified as Wali Jan died on the spot while Suleman and Ghulam Mustafa were injured. —Correspondent