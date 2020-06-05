Jobless scorers demand PCB contracts

KARACHI: The jobless international scorers have demanded of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to offer them contracts as they are passing through the most difficult time of their life.

“You know around 50 percent of international scorers are jobless. Some of them have been working since long. If those who have the experience of 10 to 15 years are offered contracts by the PCB it would help them live with grace,” a scorer who has around 20 years experience told The News on Thursday.

Another scorer, who has around 26 years’ experience, told this correspondent that scorers are the most vital part of Pakistan’s cricket but they are shabbily treated.“You know there are so many experienced scorers who have served PCB on meagre compensation in the past and have served the Board in the most difficult times. Those who are jobless, depend on only match fee and they deserve contracts, and the PCB mercy” the scorer said.

There are around 80 scorers in Pakistan who have been delivering their services over the years both at the national level and international level.

“Those who have jobs are capable to survive particularly in this lockdown but jobless scorers are facing tough times these days and they need support from the Board,” a scorer stressed. A scorer said offering contracts to 15 or 20 experienced jobless scorers would not affect the PCB exchequer.

“Offering around Rs30,000 to Rs40,000 to 15 or 20 scorers would not affect the PCB financially. The Board’s other officials are drawing huge salaries and cricketers have also been given huge boost in their contracts but scorers are not being looked after by the Board the way they deserved,” a scorer said.

It has been learnt that the PCB has not given the match fee of the 5th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) as yet to the scorers. The scorers have also not been handed compensation for delivering their services in some women events also before the PSL.

This correspondent has learnt that the PCB has also not given Rs10,000 which it had announced to be given to the scorers before Eid-ul-Fitr.“Yes we have applied for that money but we are yet to receive it,” a scorer said.“Currently we have no money and are unable to survive particularly in the lockdown. We don’t know when cricket will resume. We don’t have jobs and the PCB should think about us,” a scorer said.

The PCB is treating scorers so badly that they have not even n given even special room and conveyance facilities during PSL and international matches.And they have been seen coming to the venue on motor-cycles. On the hand umpires are given good protocol and every kind of facilities.The scorers also suffered a lot due to no international cricket in Pakistan for the last few years.