Rain likely

Partly cloudy weather continued to prevail in the city Tuesday while Met Office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met Officials said a westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country. Moist currents from the Arabian Sea are reaching the central and southern parts of the country. They predicted that rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northeast Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Meanwhile, dust-thunderstorm with rain at few places is also expected in districts of Sindh.

Rainfall was witnessed in several cities including Bhakkar 35, Bahawalnagar 31, Noorpur Thal 28, Jhang, TT Singh 25, MB Din 15, Bahawalpur (City 11, AP 8), Attock 10, Murree 9, Sahiwal 7, Chakwal, Jehlum 4, Gujrat, Kot Addu, Khanewal 3, Multan (AP 2), Layyah 1, Malam Jabba 28, Balakot 20, Saidu Sharif 10, Tahktbai 8, Kalam, Kakul 5, DI Khan 3, Dir 2, Muzaffarabad 8, Rawalakot 5, Garhidupatta 2 and Barkhan 2.

Tuesday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Turbat where the mercury reached 45°C while in Lahore it was 35.7°C and the lowest was 21.9°C. —Correspondent