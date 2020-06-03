RDA serves notices upon 5 housing schemes

Rawalpindi : Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) under Section Punjab Private Housing Scheme and Land Subdivision Rules 2010 has issued notices to the owners of five illegal housing schemes.

The notices have been served upon Blue World City and Khanyal Homes Chakri Road Rawalpindi, Rudn Enclave and Encro Farm Houses Adyala Road Rawalpindi and Broha Farm Houses in Tehsil Murree Rawalpindi to stop illegal advertisements and development work. Re-challans and demolition orders have been also issued and applications for registration have been submitted in the concerned police stations.

The Director Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE), RDA Jamshaid Aftab has directed the owners of above mentioned illegal housing schemes to immediately stop illegal print/electronic advertisements.

The notices have warned that if the development work and advertisement was not stopped immediately, RDA would seal the site offices of the illegal housing schemes in Rawalpindi. RDA advises general public in their own interest that they should not make any investment in any illegal / unauthorized Housing Scheme which status declared illegal by RDA. Otherwise, they themselves will be responsible for their losses.

RDA has also requested Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO), Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL) and PTCL, not to extend services to these illegal housing schemes as its status is un-approved / illegal. RDA spokesman said Chairman RDA Tariq Mehmood Murtaza and Director General (DG) RDA Ammara Khan has directed the MP&TE Directorate to take strict action against illegal / unauthorized commercial and residential construction activities, booking offices and encroachments without any fear or favour.