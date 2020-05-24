PBA condemns ‘irrational’ levies on radio broadcasting industry

KARACHI: In a statement issued here on Saturday, PBA has condemned PEMRA’s attempts to destroy the radio broadcasting industry in the country with high handed tactics.

PEMRA in a move to fill its coffers with irrational levies has started collecting from private radio broadcasters, license renewal fees which is several multiple times what they originally paid, says a press release.

This is also at a time when the radio industry specifically and the media industry on the whole is going through the worst economic crises in its history. Instead of working with the media to find ways to support the media industry in these difficult times PEMRA seems to be working on a ruthless agenda aimed at destroying the elements of independent entertainment and information.

PBA while condemning PEMRA’s irrational approach which is also against the basic principle of its formation, has urged the Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz and the SAPM for Information and Broadcasting Lt. Gen ® Asim Saleem Bajwa to please intervene and save the radio industry from destruction at the hands of PEMRA. In case PEMRA is not stopped this action will result in the closure of hundreds of radio stations and thousands of workers associated with this industry will lose their jobs.”