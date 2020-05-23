Muslim unity stressed

On call of Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) and International Taazem-e-Harmain Al-Sharifain Council, “Youm-e-Tahafuz-e-Harmain, Al-Sharifain Al-Aqsa” was observed all over the country, in which clerics and people of Pakistan pledged that they would sacrifice for unity and stability of Muslim Ummah. The religious scholars while addressing Friday congregations stated that Muslim Ummah had to take proactive and effective stance to resolve burning issues, including Kashmir and Palestine. They underlined that Muslim Ummah should get united to expose and contain prevailing conspiracies being made against Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Pakistan. Pakistan Ulema Council leaders in their Friday sermons underlined that Muslim Ummah should get united against evil forces which aimed at making anarchy and chaos in the Muslim world.

Pakistan Ulema Council leaders, including Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Maulana Aseedur Rehman, Maulana Aslam Siddiqui addressed Friday congregations in Lahore.

They stated that Islam is a religion of peace and harmony. They also added that Harmain Al-Sharifain and Al-Aqsa are centres of Muslim unity, adding that elements who had seized Al-Aqsa were coining conspiracies against Harmain Al-Sharifain. The clerics stated that amidst prevailing situation, when the entire world is struggling against Coronavirus pandemic, missile attacks are still targeting different cities and installations in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The religious scholars lauded efforts of Saudi Arabia for Hajj and Umrah and stated that entire Muslim Ummah valued service and sacrifices of Saudi leadership for Muslims across the world.