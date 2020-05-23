A distinguished career comes to an end

Islamabad : Jamil Ahmed Hashmi, an officer of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police, retired from service after serving the force for a little over 27 years.

He reached the end of his career while serving as the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) in the National Highway and Motorway Police (NH&MP) in the headquarters in Islamabad.

Jamil Hashmi had probably been the most well-known police officer of Islamabad among the journalists’ circle. While in service he maintained very friendly relations with the media persons but had hardly budged to unacceptable demands and stood strong in face of severe pressure and criticism at times.

He started his career as Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) back in March of 1983 and through hard work and diligence, rose to become the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) by the time he retired from office.

He, probably, is one of those few police officers who were commissioned in the ‘Police Service of Pakistan’ (PSP) cadre from the ‘Provincial Police Service’ because of his distinguished professional performance. He was commissioned as PSP Officer in 2015.

Jamil Hashmi attended a number of courses in crime investigation, administration, security and traffic management, both within the country as well as abroad, which he extensively exploited while dealing with the cases involving terrorism, murders, kidnapping for ransom, dacoities and robberies.

Twice he had service in the United Nations International Police Task Force (IPTF) in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The first time he served a one-year term from February 1996-February 1997. The second time he was called to work with the UN Peace Keeping Mission was from March 2001 to August 2002 as part of the IPTF.

He is the recipient of two UN Medals in addition to a number of commendation certificates and appreciation letters for the excellent work he put in while on duty with the UN in the IPTF.

And probably that was all his hard work and commendable and appreciable performances and achievements that helped him rose to the level of Senior Superintendent of Police/Assistant Inspector General (SSP/AIG) in the NH&MP by the day he retired from office after serving the department and the government for the long almost 27 years.

But it was not that he always remained under the sun while dealing with this hard climb to reach his goals. There were times that he was under clouds and at times under very thick and dark clouds in his career. And there were moments when his whole career was about to be derailed, put off the track.

However, he fought back and fought back hard with honesty and determination, a trait that eventually helped him to maintain his dignity and win over the respect of his seniors and the loyalty of his juniors.

Well, he sure will be missed by his colleagues in the official circles as well as among the circle of his friends.