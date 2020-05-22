‘Covid-19 tests of prisoners being conducted’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SUKKUR: The IGP Prisons, Sindh, Nusrat Manghan, has said that COVID-19 tests are being conducted of all prisoners in their respective jails. Talking to The News, he said that COVID-19 tests of the 850 inmates of the Central Prison, Karachi, was conducted and 283 became COVID-19 positive. Besides this, 11 prison staff also became a victim of COVID-19. He said that COVID-19 positive inmates had been in quarantine in the jail, while employees had been quarantined in their houses. The IGP prison apprehended more COVID-19 positive cases among the jail inmates while he said that four to five COVID-19 tests are being conducted every day. He said that there were some 3,500 inmates of prisons and their tests are underway.