‘Covid-19 tests of prisoners being conducted’

SUKKUR: The IGP Prisons, Sindh, Nusrat Manghan, has said that COVID-19 tests are being conducted of all prisoners in their respective jails. Talking to The News, he said that COVID-19 tests of the 850 inmates of the Central Prison, Karachi, was conducted and 283 became COVID-19 positive. Besides this, 11 prison staff also became a victim of COVID-19. He said that COVID-19 positive inmates had been in quarantine in the jail, while employees had been quarantined in their houses. The IGP prison apprehended more COVID-19 positive cases among the jail inmates while he said that four to five COVID-19 tests are being conducted every day. He said that there were some 3,500 inmates of prisons and their tests are underway.