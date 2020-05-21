‘Extortionist’ booked

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Another incident of extortion was reported in the Baghbanpura police limits on Wednesday. Police have registered a case against the accused person and started investigations. The accused person identified as Sheikh Yasir reached the office of the zonal officer of Wagah Town and demanded extortion. On refusal to give him extortion, he allegedly snatched a cell phone and hurled life threats to the office.