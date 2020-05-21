close
Thu May 21, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
May 21, 2020

‘Extortionist’ booked

Lahore

Another incident of extortion was reported in the Baghbanpura police limits on Wednesday. Police have registered a case against the accused person and started investigations. The accused person identified as Sheikh Yasir reached the office of the zonal officer of Wagah Town and demanded extortion. On refusal to give him extortion, he allegedly snatched a cell phone and hurled life threats to the office.

