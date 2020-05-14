Assange extradition case to be held in September

LONDON: WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange’s extradition hearing will take place on September 7, supporters said on Wednesday, after a delay in proceedings because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Assange had been due to return to court next Monday for the three-week trial but the date was dropped because the COVID-19 epidemic had prevented him from meeting his lawyers in prison.

The Don’t Extradite Assange campaign group said no location had been agreed, as Woolwich Crown Court, which is attached to the high security prison where he is being held, was unavailable.

Assange is fighting extradition to the United States to face espionage charges related to WikiLeaks’ 2010 publication of documents of US military campaigns in Afghanistan and Iraq.