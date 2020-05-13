Robbers injure youth, snatch cash

LAHORE:Robbers shot and wounded a youth and deprived him of Rs 50,000 in the limits of Chung area. The injured identified as Faisal was admitted to a local hospital.

Two cops, biker injured: Two cops and a biker rider accused of shooting at cops were wounded in a brief shootout in Wahdat Colony area here on Tuesday. Traffic warden Amir, a cop of mobile police and arrested bike rider Hamza were shifted to a local hospital. The condition of the injured bike rider was said to be precarious.

Two bike riders were on their after shooting a warden when mobile police spotted them. The bike riders fired shots at the mobile police cops who also retaliated in the same fashion. As a result, a bike rider and a cop were injured.

fire: A fire broke out in the basement of a cardboard godown in Manzoor Park Suggian here on Tuesday. Upon being informed, the firefighters rushed to the scene and extinguished fire after hectic efforts. The fire remained confined to the basement and didn’t spread. No casualty was reported in the incident.

checking: Lahore Police Operations Wing checked 230,471 citizens at pickets and issued warning to 219,119 people to contain their unnecessary movement.

promoted: Process of promotion of officers and officials having merit, seniority and good professional record continues and during the year officers and officials of all ranges and districts have been promoted to next ranks.

DIG Establishment–I while discussing promotion said that regular sessions of promotion boards were held for promotion of all ranks so that morale of the force serving on frontline in Corona lockdown and Ramazan may be enhanced.

During the year, in promotion board sessions held at central police office, around 88 inspectors were promoted to DSPs, 123 sub inspectors were promoted to ranks of inspectors whereas 86 traffic wardens were promoted to ranks of senior traffic wardens whereas collectively 1,112 sub inspectors and ASIs from all regions and districts were given departmental promotion based on merit and seniority among them 348 sub inspectors and 764 ASIs were included. Among the promoted officers, 648 were from Lahore police, 41 from Sheikhupura region, 81 from Gujranwala region, 26 from Rawalpindi region, 87 from Faisalabad region, 48 from Sargodha region, 57 from Multan region, 93 from Sahiwal region, 25 from Bahawalpur region whereas 37 sub inspectors and ASIs were from DG Khan region. Likewise, during current year 348 constables were promoted as Head constables hailing from different regions and districts meritoriously.

Body to review challan: A four-member committee of prosecution has been constituted to review the challan of former SSP Mufakhar Adeel in Shahbaz Tatla case. The committee’s four senior public prosecutors will review the challan submitted to the court. The committee will approve the challan and submit to the sessions judge.

The police claimed that Mufakhar had killed Shahbaz Tatla and then burnt his body in an acid drum. Later, the accused discarded the remains of the body, the challan stated, adding that the samples were collected from the scene and had been dispatched to the Punjab Forensic Science Laboratory for analysis. As per text of the challan, the accused planned the murder and crime scene was also cleaned with water.