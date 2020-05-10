Annual development plan reviewed

LAHORE : The Planning & Development Board held a review meeting on Punjab Government’s Annual Development Plan (ADP) 2020-21.

Punjab Chief Secretary (CS) Jawad Rafique Malik chaired the meeting held at P&D Complex here on Saturday.

Consultation was held to review the Punjab Development Profile and formulate Annual Development Programme 2020-21.

The CS expressed his satisfaction on the current status of most projects and urged the departments to continue with all developments regarding their sectors to ensure proper utilisation of public funds.

He discussed the working of the departments during the natural calamity. He appreciated P&D Board’s effort for stepping ahead to support Punjab to mitigate the effects of Covid-19. He also lauded the working of the department concerned for preparing RISE Punjab comprehensive strategy which will set the direction of public sector investments in the post-Covid-19 period.

P&D Board Chairman Hamed Yaqoob Sheikh gave briefing to the meeting about the current status of ADP formulation and also discussed the strategies for the next ADP formulation.

He stated that the key message of the new ADP 20-21 strategy is to use the Punjab’s Post-Covid-19 public investment strategy RISE PUNJAB (Responsive Investment for Social Protection and Economic Stimulus) to redevelop its growth framework and priorities.

The primary agenda of the aforesaid initiative is to form new strategies that will help deal the after-effects of the Covid-19 in terms of economic crisis and to help the vulnerable groups susceptible to the financial setback. Punjab Growth Strategy 2023 no longer represents a relevant model or growth trajectory as it had never envisaged a massive structural shock to the economy, therefore, the government intends to take immediate step to revise its strategies for ADP 2020-21 formulation.

P&D Secretary Imran Sikander Baloch also briefed the CS about the latest developments on the working on the Annual Development Programme and also explained the vision and focus of Punjab government which is to launch growth generating schemes that will help revive economic circle of the people of Punjab.

welcomed: Provincial Minister for Prisons Zawar Hussain Warraich has said that approval of the Punjab Probation and Parole Service Act 2019 is a welcoming step. The implementation on comprehensive reforms has begun for the betterment of the prisoners in the jails of Punjab.

The nomination of Parole Board’s members is under process. The release or confinement of a prisoner showing good conduct on parole will be made by the recommendations of the Parole Board. A prisoner will be released on parole on the death of his/her parents, sister, brother, spouse and other persons who nourished him. He/she will be released on parole on the marriage ceremony of their sister, brother and children. The deputy commissioner has authority for one day release while Punjab government has the power to give release letter for seven days on parole.

The government can restrict the movement of a prisoner released on parole by GPS tracking system. Parole officer can regularly monitor the activities besides keep an eye on the prisoner.