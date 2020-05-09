NTDC to remove system constraints

LAHORE: National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) is all set to remove identified system constraints in order to provide uninterrupted power supply to the consumers of respective areas. In this connection, NTDC engineers and staff will install 160 MVA transformer at 500 kv Rawat Grid Station, Islamabad. To commence the installation process of the transformer, power shutdown will be carried out on May 9 to 10 from 0600 hrs to 1500 hrs. NTDC has managed in providing uninterrupted power supply to the consumers of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

However, in case of emergency some areas of Islamabad could be affected where electricity will be restored immediately. The NTDC spokesman said 500 kv Rawat Grid Station is already considered as the major hub for power dispersal of northern Punjab. Whereas with the installation of fourth transformer of 160 MVA, the capacity of the grid station will be enhanced. As a result, it will help improve system stability and voltage profile, reduction in overloading of system will be added advantage.