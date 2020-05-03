Navy continues humanitarian support

karachi : The Pakistan Navy is continuing humanitarian support for affected families in different areas of the country during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The spokesman for the navy said on Saturday that troops of the Pakistan Navy reached out to needy families and distributed food, other commodities and personal protective equipment (PPE) in coastal and creek areas of Balochistan and Sindh. They also provided support to the deserving families living in far-flung villages/ localities of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In Balochistan, thousands of ration bags were distributed in towns/villages of coastal areas surrounding Jiwani, Pishukan, Gwadar and Sur Bandar areas, said the spokesman. Ration bags along with other commodities were also distributed in Ormara and remote localities of Shamal Bandar, Vinder and Damb. Locals of rural areas, government officials and notables applauded the Pakistan Navy’s ongoing noble supporting efforts in those areas.

In Sindh, medical equipment, including PPE and PCR (polymerase chain reaction) kits, were provided to the district hospitals of Thatta, Sujawal and Badin for doctors and paramedical staff. Ration bags in large quantities were distributed at doorsteps in small goths and villages of Creek areas in Keti Bandar, Shah Bandar, Jati and the adjourning towns of Karachi, including Mauripur, Younisabad, Kemari, Ibrahim Haidery, Korangi Industrial Area, Faisal Town, Port Qasim, Pipri Goth, and Dhabeji, as well as to the affected fisherman communities of Shamspir Island, Haji Ismail Goth and Manora.

Special watercrafts, including hovercrafts, are being utilised to reach out to deserving families/ small goths scattered in vast Creek areas in order to augment the ongoing support efforts. Pakistan Navy troops also distributed relief goods in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces and reached out to small villages and towns of Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Hafizabad, Lahore, Narowal, Pasrur, Sialkot, DI Khan, Mardan and Chitral. According to the spokesman, thousands of tons of rations, cash and medical safety items, including goggles, gloves, masks, sanitisers and medical kits, were distributed to affected families and local hospitals.