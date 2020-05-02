Egypt army says 10 soldiers killed or injured in North Sinai blast

CAIRO: Egypt´s army said on Thursday that 10 soldiers were either killed or wounded in a blast targeting an armoured vehicle in the restive northern Sinai. The attack occurred south the city of Bir al-Abed in the troubled North Sinai region, the epicentre of a long-running Islamist insurgency spearheaded by a local affiliate of the Islamic State group. Army spokesman Tamer al-Rifai said the 10 casualties included an officer but did not provide details on the number of those killed or wounded. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, which occurred during the Islamic holy fasting month of Ramazan. Egypt´s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi extended his condolences to the victims on Twitter.