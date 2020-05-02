Djokovic considered quitting in 2010

MILAN: World number one Novak Djokovic has revealed how he considered quitting tennis in 2010 as he struggled against great rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

The 32-year-old was ranked third in the world and had lifted his first Grand Slam at the 2008 Australian Open. But he was plunged into the depths of despair in 2010 after letting a two-sets lead slip in a French Open quarter-final clash against Austrian Jurgen Melzer.

“This defeat was really difficult for me emotionally,” the Serb said in an interview with Sky Sports Italia. “I cried after being knocked out. It was a bad moment, I wanted to quit tennis because I saw everything black. “I had won in Australia in 2008, I was number three in the world, but I wasn’t happy.