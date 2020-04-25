Pakistan’s exports to Africa increase by 10pc: Razak Dawood

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood has said that Pakistan’s exports to Africa have increased by 10 percent. He also announced the approval of the export of textile masks. While referring to the clarification sent by the Ministry of Health to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), he stated that this approval does not apply to surgical and N95 masks.

“Alhumdulillah, even in these testing times Pakistan’s exports to Africa have increased by 10% from July 2019 to 21st April 2020, as compared to the same period last year,” Abdul Razak Dawood stated in tweet on Friday.

He stated that he would like to commend his team at the Ministry of Commerce for the “Look Africa Policy Initiative” under which rice exports have increased 20 percent, from $500 to $600 million, tractors from $9 to $15 million, clothing from $4 to $50 million, and bed linen from $30 to $36 million.